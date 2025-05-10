$41.510.00
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 10180 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 29370 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53448 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 44704 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 63629 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70050 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62829 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65546 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70031 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 124578 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

In Russian colonies, political prisoners are being obstructed in ensuring religious rights – Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Ombudsman Lubinets reported that in places of detention, Crimean Tatar journalist Remzi Bekirov is not allowed to fulfill his religious needs. For attempts to pray, they are sent to a punishment cell.

In Russian colonies, political prisoners are being obstructed in ensuring religious rights – Ombudsman

Ukrainians, who are illegally detained by the Russian Federation on fabricated charges and forcibly displaced from occupied Crimea, are in places of detention. There, they are systematically subjected to oppression and violations of fundamental rights. In particular, the Crimean Tatar journalist Remzi Bekirov is being created conditions under which it is impossible to exercise his religious needs. This was stated by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Lubinets stressed that the next violation was the prohibition to perform daily prayers corresponding to Islam, which are mandatory.

It became known that the public Crimean Tatar journalist Remzi Bekirov is being created conditions under which it is impossible to exercise his religious needs. For trying to pray, believers are sent to a penal isolator. Disagreeing with such treatment, Bekirov tried to file a complaint about the actions of the colony's employees and appeal the placement in the isolator, but it was rejected, and the attitude towards him worsened 

- said Lubinets.

According to him, these are not isolated cases.

Relatives of other political prisoners have repeatedly appealed to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights with complaints about pressure on people who are trying to adhere to religious principles in conditions of imprisonment. Cases of obstruction in food intake during fasting after fasting, as well as in the performance of mandatory Friday prayers and adherence to other religious norms, have also been recorded.

Such treatment is regarded as torture and violates a number of fundamental freedoms in international law. I call on the world community to respond to violations of the rights of citizens from TOT, to increase pressure on Russia to stop violations of religious rights in places of detention and to release Crimean political prisoners and all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine 

- Lubinets stressed.

In 2024, Russian security forces conducted at least 45 arbitrary searches in Crimea - human rights defenders10.03.25, 17:48 • 14933 views

Addition

Bekirov was detained by Russian security forces in March 2019 on charges of involvement in the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir party banned in Russia. On March 10, 2022, it became known that the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Remzi Bekirov to 19 years of imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
