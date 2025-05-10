In Russian colonies, political prisoners are being obstructed in ensuring religious rights – Ombudsman

Ukrainians, who are illegally detained by the Russian Federation on fabricated charges and forcibly displaced from occupied Crimea, are in places of detention. There, they are systematically subjected to oppression and violations of fundamental rights. In particular, the Crimean Tatar journalist Remzi Bekirov is being created conditions under which it is impossible to exercise his religious needs. This was stated by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets in his Telegram, reports UNN.

Lubinets stressed that the next violation was the prohibition to perform daily prayers corresponding to Islam, which are mandatory.

It became known that the public Crimean Tatar journalist Remzi Bekirov is being created conditions under which it is impossible to exercise his religious needs. For trying to pray, believers are sent to a penal isolator. Disagreeing with such treatment, Bekirov tried to file a complaint about the actions of the colony's employees and appeal the placement in the isolator, but it was rejected, and the attitude towards him worsened - said Lubinets.

According to him, these are not isolated cases.

Relatives of other political prisoners have repeatedly appealed to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights with complaints about pressure on people who are trying to adhere to religious principles in conditions of imprisonment. Cases of obstruction in food intake during fasting after fasting, as well as in the performance of mandatory Friday prayers and adherence to other religious norms, have also been recorded.

Such treatment is regarded as torture and violates a number of fundamental freedoms in international law. I call on the world community to respond to violations of the rights of citizens from TOT, to increase pressure on Russia to stop violations of religious rights in places of detention and to release Crimean political prisoners and all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine - Lubinets stressed.

Addition

Bekirov was detained by Russian security forces in March 2019 on charges of involvement in the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir party banned in Russia. On March 10, 2022, it became known that the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Remzi Bekirov to 19 years of imprisonment.