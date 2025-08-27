In Russia, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, Dmitrii Naumov, was detained: what is he accused of

Dmitrii Naumov, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, located in the central part of the country, has been detained in Russia. This is reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the official was detained on suspicion of ties with members of the so-called "cemetery mafia". It is also reported that Naumov was detained by FSB representatives in a case of large-scale fraud.

The exact amount is currently unknown. The administration of the city of Vladimir, as well as the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, have not yet commented on the situation.

Additionally

The city of Vladimir is the administrative center of the Vladimir Oblast. This subject of the Russian Federation is part of the Central Federal District of Russia, with an area of 29,084 km². As of 2025, the population of the oblast is 1,297,936 people.

The area of the city of Vladimir is 137.014 km², and the population of the city as of 2025 is 341,579 people.

Dmitrii Naumov has been the mayor of the city since November 16, 2022.

Recall

