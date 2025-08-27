In Russia, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, Dmitrii Naumov, was detained: what is he accused of

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 6580 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 13774 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 17439 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 89214 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 61128 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 131561 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 147518 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149060 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58537 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153917 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 17253 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 17538 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 15366 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 11444 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 9192 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 13782 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 53384 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 51176 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 131562 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Vitaliy Koval
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 978 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 4322 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 16219 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 66681 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 117675 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro

In Russia, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, Dmitrii Naumov, was detained: what is he accused of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The official was detained on suspicion of ties to the "cemetery mafia" and fraud. The detention was carried out by FSB representatives.

In Russia, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, Dmitrii Naumov, was detained: what is he accused of

Dmitrii Naumov, the mayor of the city of Vladimir, located in the central part of the country, has been detained in Russia. This is reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the official was detained on suspicion of ties with members of the so-called "cemetery mafia". It is also reported that Naumov was detained by FSB representatives in a case of large-scale fraud.

The exact amount is currently unknown. The administration of the city of Vladimir, as well as the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, have not yet commented on the situation.

Additionally

The city of Vladimir is the administrative center of the Vladimir Oblast. This subject of the Russian Federation is part of the Central Federal District of Russia, with an area of 29,084 km². As of 2025, the population of the oblast is 1,297,936 people.

The area of the city of Vladimir is 137.014 km², and the population of the city as of 2025 is 341,579 people.

Dmitrii Naumov has been the mayor of the city since November 16, 2022.

Recall

In Russia, Sergei Markov, a pro-government political scientist, former State Duma deputy, and ex-member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, who was a confidant of Vladimir Putin in the 2012 elections, was declared a "foreign agent". The likely reason was his statement about Russia's responsibility for shooting down an Azerbaijani plane on December 25, 2024.

UNN also reported that the brother of Russian politician Vitaly Milonov died in the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine