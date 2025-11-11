In Russia, the first humanoid robot fell at a presentation: it was covered from the audience

The first Russian humanoid robot, presented in Moscow, fell during its presentation. It had to be covered from the audience, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Moscow unveiled Russia's first anthropomorphic robot, AIdol, which, according to its creators, can move in space, move objects, and interact with people.

The robot, which came on stage accompanied by two people, fell to the soundtrack from "Rocky." After that, the staff tried to cover it with a screen to fix the malfunction.

The developers stated that the fall was due to a test setup and that the project is still in the testing phase.