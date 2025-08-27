$41.430.15
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 35678 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 69556 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 47097 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 109087 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136996 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 135097 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55486 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152343 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63206 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56542 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
In Russia, SIM card buyers will be required to be filmed starting in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Starting September 1, 2025, Russia will require all SIM card sales points to be equipped with video cameras. Recordings will be stored for at least 30 days to record the actions of the client and the operator.

In Russia, SIM card buyers will be required to be filmed starting in September

From September 1, 2025, all SIM card sales points in Russia must be equipped with video cameras. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Russian government decree stipulates that cameras will record the actions of the client and the operator's representative during the contract signing, and recordings will be stored for at least 30 days.

Officially, the authorities explain the changes as "consumer protection" and "increased security when concluding contracts." New requirements establish what premises and technical equipment for selling SIM cards should be like

- stated in the CCD post.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that in reality, these measures have another goal - expanding state control over digital communication.

Recall

The Russian occupation authorities are intensifying pressure on residents of the occupied territories, demanding re-registration of SIM cards by November 1 and installing "Russian world" satellite dishes. The Russification of schools through "patriotic" educational programs is also ongoing.

Kremlin intensifies censorship: WhatsApp under threat of ban in Russia19.07.25, 05:40 • 6664 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Education