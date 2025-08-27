In Russia, SIM card buyers will be required to be filmed starting in September
Starting September 1, 2025, Russia will require all SIM card sales points to be equipped with video cameras. Recordings will be stored for at least 30 days to record the actions of the client and the operator.
From September 1, 2025, all SIM card sales points in Russia must be equipped with video cameras. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.
The Russian government decree stipulates that cameras will record the actions of the client and the operator's representative during the contract signing, and recordings will be stored for at least 30 days.
Officially, the authorities explain the changes as "consumer protection" and "increased security when concluding contracts." New requirements establish what premises and technical equipment for selling SIM cards should be like
The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that in reality, these measures have another goal - expanding state control over digital communication.
The Russian occupation authorities are intensifying pressure on residents of the occupied territories, demanding re-registration of SIM cards by November 1 and installing "Russian world" satellite dishes. The Russification of schools through "patriotic" educational programs is also ongoing.
