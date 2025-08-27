In Russia, SIM card buyers will be required to be filmed starting in September

From September 1, 2025, all SIM card sales points in Russia must be equipped with video cameras. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Russian government decree stipulates that cameras will record the actions of the client and the operator's representative during the contract signing, and recordings will be stored for at least 30 days.

Officially, the authorities explain the changes as "consumer protection" and "increased security when concluding contracts." New requirements establish what premises and technical equipment for selling SIM cards should be like - stated in the CCD post.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that in reality, these measures have another goal - expanding state control over digital communication.

Recall

The Russian occupation authorities are intensifying pressure on residents of the occupied territories, demanding re-registration of SIM cards by November 1 and installing "Russian world" satellite dishes. The Russification of schools through "patriotic" educational programs is also ongoing.

Kremlin intensifies censorship: WhatsApp under threat of ban in Russia