12:26 PM • 5338 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16178 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17090 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18454 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18436 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18873 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 79146 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 63911 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 78509 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 97165 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Publications
Exclusives
Hryvnia

In Russia, hidden unemployment and wage arrears are growing: the crisis is gaining momentum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

In Russia, corporate wage arrears sharply increased, reaching 1.7 billion rubles in July. Hidden unemployment also grew, affecting a significant portion of employees on part-time work.

In Russia, hidden unemployment and wage arrears are growing: the crisis is gaining momentum

In Russia, against the backdrop of an economic downturn, corporate debt on wage payments has sharply increased, and hidden unemployment has reached record levels, according to the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR). The number of workers at risk of losing their jobs has increased by one and a half times compared to last year, and wage arrears for July grew by 25% and reached 1.7 billion rubles. This was reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to Rosstat, by the end of May, corporate debt had increased 3.4 times year-on-year – to 1.66 billion rubles (excluding small and medium-sized businesses). Rostrud monitoring showed that the share of employees on part-time work or week increased from 9.1% in June to 14.4% in mid-July, and the number of workers on downtime rose from 8.6% to 11.1%. The situation is most acute in industrial regions: Yaroslavl, Moscow, Samara, Ulyanovsk regions, and Tatarstan.

Experts attribute the situation to the Central Bank's high key rate, which limits enterprises' access to loans for wage payments, and a reduction in the volume of orders.

If previously optimization occurred due to a shortage of personnel, now it's due to a shortage of money

- noted Elena Dybova, vice-president of the business association.

In the automotive industry and construction, hidden unemployment is particularly widespread, as part-time work and reduced working weeks are becoming the norm, and enterprises are forced to retain only the most valuable specialists.

"We are properly playing our role, considering what we can and should do within our capabilities," the FNPR explained, emphasizing that the growth of hidden unemployment can only be stopped with the appearance of financial resources in the economy. Analysts predict that with the slowdown of the economy, the practice of reducing working hours and decreasing wages will spread even further, and mass layoffs are currently being avoided.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
