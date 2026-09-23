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In Rome, the Colosseum was closed for the first time since the pandemic due to an accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Colosseum in Rome was closed after the death of a 22-year-old specialist who fell from a height of 10 meters while installing lighting. This is the landmark’s first closure since the 2020 lockdown.

In Rome, the Colosseum was closed for the first time since the pandemic due to an accident

Rome’s world-famous Colosseum was closed to visitors on Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic after a rope-access specialist died in a fall from a height. CNN reported this, citing Italy’s Ministry of Culture, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, 22-year-old Andrea Moretti was working at a height above the highest part of the amphitheater when he fell approximately 10 meters during a night shift on Tuesday. He was installing a new lighting system.

"This is a tragic event that leaves us in a state of shock and numbness," said Italy’s Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli.

Commenting on the news, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "Dying at the age of 22 is unacceptable, especially when it happens in the workplace. In Andrea’s name, we will also continue to do everything in our power, make every effort, and take all necessary measures to ensure that such tragedies never happen again."

For reference

The amphitheater’s ruins are usually visited by tens of thousands of tourists every day. The Colosseum was built between 70 and 72 AD as an arena for gladiatorial contests.

Previously, the Colosseum had been closed only for a few hours during special visits by important high-ranking officials, including former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2014. It was also closed for several hours in October last year for a prayer for peace.

According to data from the Colosseum Archaeological Park, the only two days a year when the landmark is usually closed to visitors are December 25 and January 1. The Colosseum was also closed for several weeks during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020.

Workplace accidents are common in Italy: according to the INAIL trade union, an average of three workers die every day across the country as a result of workplace accidents.

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Olga Rozgon

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