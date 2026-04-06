Two Ukrainians charged in Romania with attempted sabotage on behalf of Russia

Romanian prosecutors on Monday, April 6, charged two Ukrainian citizens, aged 23 and 24, with attempted sabotage and complicity in attempted sabotage as part of a plot linked to the Russian Federation. This was reported by Balkan Insight, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in October last year, the suspects placed two packages containing an incendiary substance in the premises of "Nova Poshta," a Ukrainian courier company operating between EU countries and Ukraine.

There was a real risk that the facility could have been destroyed by fire, potentially threatening national security, given that the office is located on the ground floor of a seven-story residential building in a central, densely populated area of Bucharest. - investigators stated.

The accused, who are currently in custody, face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

It is noted that the arrest of the two Ukrainians in October 2025 was carried out in coordination with Polish law enforcement officers, who also detained six suspects in Poland.

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