In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, police are searching for them

In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Police are identifying those involved, the Rivne Oblast National Police Department reported, according to UNN.

"Police are identifying the individuals who launched fireworks in Rivne," the police reported.

The incident was reported today, February 24, around 8 PM by a local resident.

Police immediately began searching for the perpetrators.

Police reminded that under martial law in Ukraine, the use of pyrotechnic products, including fireworks and firecrackers, is strictly prohibited.

