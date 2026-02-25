In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, police are searching for them

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 11548 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 19558 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 16760 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 16740 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 14908 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 14716 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15261 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13599 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 27877 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14257 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
92%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovak opposition prepares criminal complaint against Fico over cessation of electricity supplies to UkraineFebruary 24, 09:28 PM • 5360 views
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statementPhotoFebruary 24, 09:50 PM • 6948 views
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victoryFebruary 24, 10:24 PM • 7492 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 8760 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 6372 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 27888 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 38609 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 56542 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 74002 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 76677 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Boris Johnson
Yurii Ihnat
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
North Korea
Iran
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 7900 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 12690 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 15217 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 29222 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold

In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, police are searching for them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Rivne police are identifying individuals who launched fireworks on February 24 around 8 PM. The use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited under martial law.

In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on the anniversary of Russia's invasion, police are searching for them

In Rivne, unknown individuals launched fireworks on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Police are identifying those involved, the Rivne Oblast National Police Department reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Police are identifying the individuals who launched fireworks in Rivne," the police reported.

The incident was reported today, February 24, around 8 PM by a local resident.

Police immediately began searching for the perpetrators.

Police reminded that under martial law in Ukraine, the use of pyrotechnic products, including fireworks and firecrackers, is strictly prohibited.

In Kyiv, a man launched fireworks in an attempt to "surprise his girlfriend," he was detained - police02.02.26, 11:47 • 4339 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Rivne