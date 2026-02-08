$43.140.00
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Prague, a woman brought an anti-tank missile to a police station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

In Prague, a woman brought an anti-tank missile to a police station as part of a weapons amnesty. The surprised police officer called sappers, who determined that the missile was inactive.

In Prague, a woman brought an anti-tank missile to a police station

This week, a woman brought an anti-tank missile in her bag to a police station in the Prague district of Lhotka, which she decided to surrender during the so-called arms amnesty. This was reported by the publication Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the woman came to the local police station in Lhotka on Tuesday, February 3. She sat in the waiting room and waited for a police officer to arrive, then took an anti-tank missile out of her bag and handed it to the officer.

The surprised police officer later learned from the woman that she had found the ammunition in her son's house and had come to surrender it as part of the arms amnesty. The police officer had no choice but to call a sapper to the scene through an operational officer and, together with other colleagues and the woman herself, leave the station.

- said Prague police spokesman Jan Rybanský.

Further inspection by sappers showed that the missile was not active.

Police repeatedly urge citizens not to touch ammunition, explosives, grenades, mines, detonators or suspicious objects under any circumstances and to immediately call 158. The greatest danger arises during their transportation.

"Please do not bring them to the police! A sapper will determine whether they can be handled professionally and, if necessary, dispose of them at the nearest suitable location or take them to a safe place for further destruction," added the police spokesman.

As part of the arms amnesty, residents of Prague surrendered 83 weapons, over 3,000 units of ammunition, and 20 units of ordnance from January 1 to February 4 of this year. The opportunity to surrender weapons and ammunition without punishment and without explanation will last until the end of June.

The arms amnesty in the Czech Republic has been announced five times before this year, most recently in 2021, when people surrendered or registered almost 3,700 weapons and 133,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prague tram driver to pay compensation and undergo re-education for insulting Ukrainian family04.02.26, 19:24 • 3332 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Prague
Czech Republic