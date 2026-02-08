In Prague, a woman brought an anti-tank missile to a police station

This week, a woman brought an anti-tank missile in her bag to a police station in the Prague district of Lhotka, which she decided to surrender during the so-called arms amnesty. This was reported by the publication Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the woman came to the local police station in Lhotka on Tuesday, February 3. She sat in the waiting room and waited for a police officer to arrive, then took an anti-tank missile out of her bag and handed it to the officer.

The surprised police officer later learned from the woman that she had found the ammunition in her son's house and had come to surrender it as part of the arms amnesty. The police officer had no choice but to call a sapper to the scene through an operational officer and, together with other colleagues and the woman herself, leave the station. - said Prague police spokesman Jan Rybanský.

Further inspection by sappers showed that the missile was not active.

Police repeatedly urge citizens not to touch ammunition, explosives, grenades, mines, detonators or suspicious objects under any circumstances and to immediately call 158. The greatest danger arises during their transportation.

"Please do not bring them to the police! A sapper will determine whether they can be handled professionally and, if necessary, dispose of them at the nearest suitable location or take them to a safe place for further destruction," added the police spokesman.

As part of the arms amnesty, residents of Prague surrendered 83 weapons, over 3,000 units of ammunition, and 20 units of ordnance from January 1 to February 4 of this year. The opportunity to surrender weapons and ammunition without punishment and without explanation will last until the end of June.

The arms amnesty in the Czech Republic has been announced five times before this year, most recently in 2021, when people surrendered or registered almost 3,700 weapons and 133,000 rounds of ammunition.

