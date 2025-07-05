In Portugal, they bid farewell to Diogo Jota: Liverpool players and national team partners at the footballer's funeral

The family and close relatives of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva gathered for a funeral service at a chapel in Gondomar, Portugal, following a tragic car accident that claimed their lives. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"The funerals of Diogo Jota and brother André are taking place in Gondomar, Portugal," the publication writes.

It is reported that Liverpool players and members of the Portuguese national team attended the funeral. Specifically, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Wataru Endō were present, as well as Liverpool coach Arne Slot. Former Liverpool players, including James Milner and Jordan Henderson, were also seen.

Among Jota's national team teammates were Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias from Manchester City, and João Félix from Chelsea. João Cancelo and Rúben Neves, who returned from the USA after a Club World Cup match, were also present. The head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martínez, also arrived at the funeral.

Additional Information

The renowned Portuguese footballer, forward and midfielder for the English club Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, Diogo Jota, died in a car accident in Spain. He was 28 years old.

English club Liverpool will retire the number 20 jersey in honor of winger Diogo Jota. This means no Liverpool player will be able to wear the number Jota played under.

Media reports indicate that Jota's family will receive the remainder of his salary from Liverpool, which the Portuguese player was due to earn under his current contract with the club. The forward's agreement with the English team was set to run until the summer of 2027.