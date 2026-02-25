In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children crashed into a tree, three were injured

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 3616 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 5946 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 9620 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 16598 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17744 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22547 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20571 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18563 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22620 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29116 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.8m/s
89%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 9736 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 17766 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 18164 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 10862 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 11151 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 3618 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 16601 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 44169 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 54230 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 71791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 17869 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21509 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 23878 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28270 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36620 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children crashed into a tree, three were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children, two teachers, and a school employee was involved in a road accident. Three children sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized for examination.

In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children crashed into a tree, three were injured

A road accident involving a school bus with 15 children occurred in Poltava Oblast, three minors were injured, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the National Police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred around 08:30 on February 25 near the village of Cherniakivka, Chutove community.

"According to preliminary information, a school bus drove into a ditch and collided with a tree. In addition to the driver, there were 15 children of different ages, two teachers, and a school employee in the vehicle. Preliminary, three children (an 8-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls) sustained bodily injuries," the police reported.

They were taken to the hospital for examination and necessary medical assistance, as stated.

Regarding this incident, the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, which caused the victim moderate bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being established by the investigative and operational group.

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries28.05.25, 16:22 • 3314 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine