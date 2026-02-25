In Poltava region, a school bus with 15 children crashed into a tree, three were injured

A road accident involving a school bus with 15 children occurred in Poltava Oblast, three minors were injured, police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the National Police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred around 08:30 on February 25 near the village of Cherniakivka, Chutove community.

"According to preliminary information, a school bus drove into a ditch and collided with a tree. In addition to the driver, there were 15 children of different ages, two teachers, and a school employee in the vehicle. Preliminary, three children (an 8-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls) sustained bodily injuries," the police reported.

They were taken to the hospital for examination and necessary medical assistance, as stated.

Regarding this incident, the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, which caused the victim moderate bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being established by the investigative and operational group.

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries