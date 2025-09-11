$41.120.13
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 14814 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 33138 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 77610 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 43657 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 44321 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 41055 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 76687 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 96561 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72689 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Tags
Authors
In Poltava region, a 16-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of a multi-story building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

On September 10, in Karlivka, a 16-year-old boy fell from the roof of a nine-story building and died on the spot. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Poltava region, a 16-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of a multi-story building

On September 10, in Karlivka, Poltava region, a 16-year-old teenager fell from the roof of a nine-story building and died on the spot. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.

Details

The tragedy occurred on September 10, around 10 a.m., in Karlivka. According to preliminary data, the young man fell from the roof of a nine-story residential building. He died on the spot from his injuries.

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers add that investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established

- the police added.

Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detained10.09.25, 10:52 • 14690 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Karlovka