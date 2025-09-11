In Poltava region, a 16-year-old boy died after falling from the roof of a multi-story building
Kyiv • UNN
On September 10, in Karlivka, a 16-year-old boy fell from the roof of a nine-story building and died on the spot. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
On September 10, in Karlivka, Poltava region, a 16-year-old teenager fell from the roof of a nine-story building and died on the spot. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.
Details
The tragedy occurred on September 10, around 10 a.m., in Karlivka. According to preliminary data, the young man fell from the roof of a nine-story residential building. He died on the spot from his injuries.
Law enforcement officers add that investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established
