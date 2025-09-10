$41.120.13
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3928 views

In Sharhorod, the bodies of two teenagers with stab wounds were found. Police detained the alleged perpetrator and are investigating the double murder.

Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detained

A tragedy that shocked the entire community occurred in the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital. This was reported by Mayor Volodymyr Baretskyi and law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

Details

The incident was reported to law enforcement by a local resident on the morning of September 10. The deceased were students of the 10th and 11th grades of one of the schools in the Sharhorod territorial community.

The mayor of Sharhorod called the event a great tragedy and urged all residents who have any information to assist the investigation and report data to law enforcement agencies.

A great tragedy occurred in the city of Sharhorod. An attack on two children took place near the city hospital, unfortunately, with tragic consequences. I appeal to every resident of the community with a request: if you have any information regarding this – report it to law enforcement agencies, help the investigation 

– wrote the mayor.

The police promptly identified the alleged perpetrator and detained him. Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("premeditated murder") regarding the double murder.

Stepan Haftko

