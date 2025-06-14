In Poltava, a Tesla crashed into a parking lot: five people were injured

An accident occurred in Poltava on June 14. A Tesla car crashed into a parking lot, injuring five people. This was reported by the Poltava region police, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the accident occurred around 03:30 on M.Vavilov Avenue in Poltava. According to preliminary investigation information, the Tesla car drove off the roadway, crashed into a car park and damaged 7 parked cars.

As a result of the accident, five people who were in the Tesla car were injured. Three injured people were hospitalized. Two more people were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

According to this fact, the investigative unit of the regional police, under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, if they caused serious bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

