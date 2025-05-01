In Japan, a driver ran over a group of schoolchildren: seven children were hospitalized.

In the Japanese city of Osaka, police arrested the driver of an SUV who ran over a group of elementary school students who were returning home from school. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, seven children from Senbon Elementary School were injured in the accident and taken to emergency rooms. Four second-grade boys and one girl, as well as two third-grade boys, were injured.

It is reported that all the children were conscious when they were taken away by ambulance. A seven-year-old girl suffered a broken jaw, and other children, boys and girls aged seven to eight, reportedly suffered relatively minor injuries. The principal of Senbon Elementary School clarified that one of the students had a bloody wound on his head.

The police were called by a passer-by who witnessed the incident. The incident occurred on a quiet residential street near Senbon School, where the victims were studying.

The accident was committed by Yuki Yazawa, a 28-year-old unemployed resident of Tokyo. The police are finding out why he came to Osaka.

I was tired of everything, so I was driving, trying to kill someone. I deliberately tried to knock down and kill several elementary school students – the investigator quotes the suspect.

It is also reported that elementary school teachers pulled the suspect out of the car, where he remained after hitting the children.