In Japan, a driver ran over a group of schoolchildren: seven children were hospitalized.

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11125 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29846 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44677 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55617 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207847 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130256 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155784 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222648 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244311 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336021 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71200 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 63489 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 104311 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80114 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 92615 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1562 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94026 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207862 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175652 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214493 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2484 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2230 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26596 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72827 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77942 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Japan, a driver ran over a group of schoolchildren: seven children were hospitalized.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4858 views

In the Japanese city of Osaka, an SUV driver ran into a group of elementary school students. Seven children sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity, including a broken jaw.

In Japan, a driver ran over a group of schoolchildren: seven children were hospitalized.

In the Japanese city of Osaka, police arrested the driver of an SUV who ran over a group of elementary school students who were returning home from school. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, seven children from Senbon Elementary School were injured in the accident and taken to emergency rooms. Four second-grade boys and one girl, as well as two third-grade boys, were injured.

It is reported that all the children were conscious when they were taken away by ambulance. A seven-year-old girl suffered a broken jaw, and other children, boys and girls aged seven to eight, reportedly suffered relatively minor injuries. The principal of Senbon Elementary School clarified that one of the students had a bloody wound on his head.

The police were called by a passer-by who witnessed the incident. The incident occurred on a quiet residential street near Senbon School, where the victims were studying.

The accident was committed by Yuki Yazawa, a 28-year-old unemployed resident of Tokyo. The police are finding out why he came to Osaka.

I was tired of everything, so I was driving, trying to kill someone. I deliberately tried to knock down and kill several elementary school students 

– the investigator quotes the suspect.

It is also reported that elementary school teachers pulled the suspect out of the car, where he remained after hitting the children.

The car was driving erratically. It seemed to keep moving forward even after it hit the children. My son was shocked and kept crying. He only went to elementary school last month, and this happened. It's terrible. I saw the attacker. He looked very quiet, and after the attack, he seemed stunned

– said a young woman who came to pick up her son after school.
Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Tokyo
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07