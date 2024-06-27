In Odessa, E. coli was found on three beaches
Water samples from three Odessa beaches, "10th station of the big fountain"," Arcadia "and" Langeron " do not meet sanitary standards-Escherichia coli bacteria were found there.
Water on three city beaches of Odessa does not meet sanitary standards. This was reported in the Odessa City Council, reports UNN.
The city council said in a statement that a number of sanitary water samples were taken near Odessa. It turned out that some of them contain E. coli.
5 samples for sanitary and chemical indicators and 5 samples for bacteriological indicators were taken from the coastal strip of seawater. Of these, 4 samples did not meet the standards for bacteriological indicators for the level of Escherichia coli
Escherichia coli was found in the water from three beaches: "10th station of the big fountain", "Arcadia", "Langeron", as well as in the place of wastewater discharge on dacha Kovalevsky Street
No petroleum products, heavy metal salts, or other hazardous substances were detected in these samples for sanitary and chemical parameters.
This year, 20 beaches have been opened in the Odessa Region, where people can relax and recover. The RMA noted that given the security situation, more than 900 storage facilities are already operating in the city.
