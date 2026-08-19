In Odesa, a military enlistment office employee struck a 13-year-old boy; police opened a case

In Odesa, a Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support employee struck a 13-year-old boy during a conflict; the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found a video on social media showing a serviceman arguing with a teenager, grabbing him by his clothing and striking him. Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred several days ago in Odesa’s Khadzhibeyskyi district. Police identified both participants.

Investigators from the territorial police unit entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 126 (beatings and torture) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum punishment for this offense is five years’ imprisonment - the statement reads.

The investigation is ongoing. All circumstances of the incident are being established. Procedural guidance in the case is being provided by the Khadzhibey District Prosecutor’s Office of Odesa.

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