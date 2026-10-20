In Odesa, a man wounded a military enlistment office serviceman and attempted to run him over

In Odesa, on October 20, a man who was wanted for violating military registration rules wounded a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in the neck while his documents were being checked and attempted to run him over with a car. The attacker was detained, and the injured serviceman was hospitalized. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at one of the checkpoints, where a joint notification group consisting of servicemen from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and National Police officers was working. According to the center, the driver attempted to flee and created a dangerous situation on the road.

After the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement officers began establishing the man's identity. It turned out that he was wanted for violating military registration rules. During the check, the driver began actively resisting.

The serviceman was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained

According to the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, the man wounded the serviceman in the neck with an object resembling a knife. He then attempted to run him over with the car.

The injured serviceman was promptly taken to a medical facility. He was provided with the necessary assistance and is currently under doctors' supervision.

The suspected attacker was detained at the scene. Law enforcement officers have launched investigative proceedings, following which the legal classification of his actions will be determined.

The Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center condemned the attack on a serviceman while he was performing his official duties. The agency emphasized that violence against representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is unacceptable and entails criminal liability in accordance with the law.

He opened fire at the Pechersk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center: the “shooter” was formally charged and faces life imprisonment