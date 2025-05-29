In Odesa, a driver shot a pedestrian in the chest with a traumatic weapon due to a road situation - police

$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1868 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14215 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20957 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37155 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53318 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97099 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100300 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110495 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37159 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129962 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207787 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218311 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222620 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8458 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18448 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80435 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140922 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79738 views
In Odesa, a driver shot a pedestrian in the chest with a traumatic weapon due to a road situation - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1868 views

In Odesa, a 31-year-old driver shot a 39-year-old pedestrian who made a remark. The shooter was detained and faces up to 7 years in prison.

In Odesa, a driver shot a pedestrian in the chest with a traumatic weapon due to a road situation - police

In the center of Odesa, a road situation resulted in a shooting, there is a victim, a 31-year-old man was detained, he received a suspicion of hooliganism, reported on Thursday in the GUNP in Odesa region, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Monday, May 26, in the evening at the intersection of Nina Strokataya and Preobrazhenska streets.

Police found that a 39-year-old local resident was crossing the road and was almost hit by a car driven by a 31-year-old fellow citizen. The outraged pedestrian kicked the car, and the driver, stopping a few meters away and without leaving the vehicle, shot the man in the chest with a traumatic weapon and drove away

- said the police.

Eyewitnesses called an ambulance for the victim. Medics hospitalized him with a non-penetrating wound to the soft tissues of the chest and notified the police about the patient.

Within a few hours, police reportedly found the car and detained the shooter. They seized a pistol for firing rubber bullets with 12 rounds. They also seized a spent cartridge case and a bullet that hit the victim. All items were sent for examination.

The defendant was notified of suspicion of hooliganism. According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

The driver was detained. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to bail in the amount of 242 thousand 240 UAH.

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known26.05.25, 23:32 • 30126 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa
