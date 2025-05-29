In Odesa, a driver shot a pedestrian in the chest with a traumatic weapon due to a road situation - police

In the center of Odesa, a road situation resulted in a shooting, there is a victim, a 31-year-old man was detained, he received a suspicion of hooliganism, reported on Thursday in the GUNP in Odesa region, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Monday, May 26, in the evening at the intersection of Nina Strokataya and Preobrazhenska streets.

Police found that a 39-year-old local resident was crossing the road and was almost hit by a car driven by a 31-year-old fellow citizen. The outraged pedestrian kicked the car, and the driver, stopping a few meters away and without leaving the vehicle, shot the man in the chest with a traumatic weapon and drove away - said the police.

Eyewitnesses called an ambulance for the victim. Medics hospitalized him with a non-penetrating wound to the soft tissues of the chest and notified the police about the patient.

Within a few hours, police reportedly found the car and detained the shooter. They seized a pistol for firing rubber bullets with 12 rounds. They also seized a spent cartridge case and a bullet that hit the victim. All items were sent for examination.

The defendant was notified of suspicion of hooliganism. According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

The driver was detained. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to bail in the amount of 242 thousand 240 UAH.

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known