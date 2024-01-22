In occupied Makiivka, activists raised the state flag on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement have installed a blue and yellow flag. This was reported in Telegram - the channel of the resistance movement, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement installed a blue and yellow flag near the "Solnechny" neighborhood in Makiivka. Now the Ukrainian flag is flying on a spoil heap from which the road from Donetsk to the border with Russia is visible.

Thousands of occupiers who pass this way every day will see that even in the 10-year shadow of occupation, we continue to fight the enemy, because Donbas is Ukraine! - the activists said in a statement.

For reference

Today, January 22, marks the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 in honor of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.

