Zelenskyy signs a decree on the territories of Russia historically inhabited by Ukrainians

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his congratulations on the Day of Unity that he had signed a decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians," UNN reports.

Today I have signed a decree on the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians. This is the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of Ukraine's future - Zelenskyy said.

Details

According to the President, Ukrainians should take steps not only to strengthen the unity of Ukraine, "but also to act for the unity of rights and freedoms, the truth about Ukrainians, the truth about us and the truth about our history.

Therefore, a decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians" has already been signed, which is intended to help achieve historical justice, Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, on January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.

