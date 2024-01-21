Zelensky: Russia should feel that the aggressor loses the most from aggression

Russia must be held accountable for terror and must feel and remember forever that the aggressor loses the most from aggression. This was stated in an evening address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Without Moscow's decisions to start this aggression and this terror, thousands and thousands of people would be alive today. That is why it is so important to bring Russia to full, fair accountability at all levels. At the individual level, so that every war criminal is held accountable, every terrorist. And at the level of the entire terrorist state - with its assets and capabilities the President said.

He said that since the beginning of this day alone, there have been about 60 clashes. The most intense fighting has been in the Avdiivka sector, as well as in Bakhmut, Maryinka, Kupyansk, and southern Ukraine. There were more than 50 Russian attacks with multiple launch rocket systems alone, as well as dozens of air and missile strikes.

In one day, according to the President, Russian occupants shelled more than a hundred cities in nine regions of Ukraine: from Chernihiv and Sumy to Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad. Russian attacks were particularly brutal in Donetsk region.

Zelensky also informed about plans for the coming weeks.

We clearly see the tasks - both in terms of packages that will strengthen our position at the front, and in terms of political cooperation with partners, and in terms of what is needed for Ukraine's financial stability. A special area is the European Union and relations with our closest neighbors. We are preparing more interaction and new communication, new important negotiations Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who believes that Russian terror must lose.

Anything that strengthens Ukraine and protects our people adds strength to everyone in Europe and everyone in the world who values international law. Anything that weakens Russia and brings the war back home to Russia, adds stability to international relations, and saves the world from even greater crises Zelensky summarized.

