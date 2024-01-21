Zelenskyy sees no need to mobilize half a million people yet

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 36143 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 60833 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 43838 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 47240 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114299 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117421 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150226 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179194 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 86937 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104346 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 33392 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 77918 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 54221 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 60833 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114299 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242623 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 36143 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104346 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110544 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110323 views
Zelenskyy sees no need to mobilize half a million people yet

Zelenskyy sees no need to mobilize half a million people yet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78873 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees no urgent need to mobilize half a million people. He emphasized that mobilization is a matter of justice and includes considerations such as financial support, which comes exclusively from the Ukrainian budget.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see the need to mobilize half a million people. He said this in an interview with the British TV channel Channel 4 News, according to a correspondent of UNN.         

Personally, I don't see any need to mobilize half a million people today. It's not because I want to please someone, it's just that this is not only life, but another story, and there are appropriate actions, appropriate operations. That's why I haven't seen enough clear details to say that half a million people need to be mobilized.

- Zelensky said.

Details

Zelenskyy also noted that there is a third factor - financial support. The President noted that money for mobilization and the military does not come from partners.

All this is provided by the Ukrainian budget.   

So when we say half a million, we need to think. There is a demand, and we need to calculate everything correctly, very correctly. 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum 

Zelenskyy stated that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice, because it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where they are going, for how long and how much they will be prepared.   

Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice21.01.24, 11:45 • 43030 views

In December 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi , noted that the military command regularly requests resources to continue fighting. However, according to him, there was no request for a specific figure.

On December 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a proposal from the military to mobilize an additional 450-500 thousand people.  

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said on January 15 that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

