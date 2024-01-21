Zelenskyy sees no need to mobilize half a million people yet
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees no urgent need to mobilize half a million people. He emphasized that mobilization is a matter of justice and includes considerations such as financial support, which comes exclusively from the Ukrainian budget.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see the need to mobilize half a million people. He said this in an interview with the British TV channel Channel 4 News, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Personally, I don't see any need to mobilize half a million people today. It's not because I want to please someone, it's just that this is not only life, but another story, and there are appropriate actions, appropriate operations. That's why I haven't seen enough clear details to say that half a million people need to be mobilized.
Details
Zelenskyy also noted that there is a third factor - financial support. The President noted that money for mobilization and the military does not come from partners.
All this is provided by the Ukrainian budget.
So when we say half a million, we need to think. There is a demand, and we need to calculate everything correctly, very correctly.
Addendum
Zelenskyy stated that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice, because it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where they are going, for how long and how much they will be prepared.
Zelensky on mobilization: it is primarily a matter of justice21.01.24, 11:45 • 43030 views
In December 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi , noted that the military command regularly requests resources to continue fighting. However, according to him, there was no request for a specific figure.
On December 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a proposal from the military to mobilize an additional 450-500 thousand people.
Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said on January 15 that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.