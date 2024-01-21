Zelenskyy sees no need to mobilize half a million people yet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see the need to mobilize half a million people. He said this in an interview with the British TV channel Channel 4 News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Personally, I don't see any need to mobilize half a million people today. It's not because I want to please someone, it's just that this is not only life, but another story, and there are appropriate actions, appropriate operations. That's why I haven't seen enough clear details to say that half a million people need to be mobilized. - Zelensky said.

Details

Zelenskyy also noted that there is a third factor - financial support. The President noted that money for mobilization and the military does not come from partners.

All this is provided by the Ukrainian budget.

So when we say half a million, we need to think. There is a demand, and we need to calculate everything correctly, very correctly. - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy stated that mobilization is primarily a matter of justice, because it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where they are going, for how long and how much they will be prepared.

In December 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi , noted that the military command regularly requests resources to continue fighting. However, according to him, there was no request for a specific figure.

On December 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a proposal from the military to mobilize an additional 450-500 thousand people.

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said on January 15 that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.