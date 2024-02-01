In occupied Berdyansk, russians are preparing for falsifications in the russian presidential election

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, russians are preparing for fraud in the upcoming presidential elections in russia. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports .

Details

According to her, russian propagandists keep trying to create the illusion of mass support for Putin's regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

Occupants in the TOT are preparing falsifiers for the "presidential elections in Russia"

Thus, local collaborators said that the so-called "touring voters" - russian citizens who, according to the racists, are on a "business trip" to the TOT - will be able to vote in Berdiansk. Such "additional" voters have already been brought to Zaporizhzhia region to cast their votes at their actual place of residence - summarized the head of the MBA.

In addition, early voting will be introduced for the russian military on the territory of Ukraine.

Galitsyna noted that, according to the occupiers themselves, their number is about 600 thousand people in Donetsk, Luhansk, and the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Addendum

The head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration adds that according to the Center for National Resistance , the russians have already launched an active registration of "dead souls."

In this way, the enemy hopes to paint the appearance of an 80% turnout in the occupied regions.

Recall

On the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russian occupiers, accompanied by the military , are collecting signatures from locals in support of "presidential candidate Vladimir Putin.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion