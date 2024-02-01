In occupied Berdyansk, russians are preparing for falsifications in the russian presidential election

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64744 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116764 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121915 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164850 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266914 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176739 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237169 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85061 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62712 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98523 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59824 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234188 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116764 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100118 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100572 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117761 views
In occupied Berdyansk, russians are preparing for falsifications in the russian presidential election

In occupied Berdyansk, russians are preparing for falsifications in the russian presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24393 views

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, russians are preparing to rig the upcoming presidential election by bringing additional voters and registering non-existent voters.

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, russians are preparing for fraud in the upcoming presidential elections in russia. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports .

Details

According to her, russian propagandists keep trying to create the illusion of mass support for Putin's regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

Occupants in the TOT are preparing falsifiers for the "presidential elections in Russia"13.01.24, 21:20 • 96668 views

Thus, local collaborators said that the so-called "touring voters" - russian citizens who, according to the racists, are on a "business trip" to the TOT - will be able to vote in Berdiansk. Such "additional" voters have already been brought to Zaporizhzhia region to cast their votes at their actual place of residence

- summarized the head of the MBA.

In addition, early voting will be introduced for the russian military on the territory of Ukraine. 

Galitsyna noted that, according to the occupiers themselves, their number is about 600 thousand people in Donetsk, Luhansk, and the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Addendum

The head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration adds that according to the Center for National Resistance , the russians have already launched an active registration of "dead souls." 

In this way, the enemy hopes to paint the appearance of an 80% turnout in the occupied regions.

Recall

On the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russian occupiers, accompanied by the military , are collecting signatures from locals in support of "presidential candidate Vladimir Putin.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion17.12.23, 13:09 • 39573 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukraineUkraine
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

