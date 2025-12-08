In November, Ukrainians bought over 8,000 new cars: which models are popular

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with about 8.3 thousand new passenger cars. Of these, 71% of passenger cars were bought by private clients, and 29% by legal entities. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Compared to November 2024, sales of new passenger cars in the private segment of the car market increased by 84%, and in the corporate segment by 17%. - the message says.

When buying new passenger cars, private buyers preferred the following models:

BYD Leopard 3 - 363 units;

VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 288 units;

BYD Song Plus - 280 units;

TOYOTA RAV-4 - 252 units;

BYD Sea Lion 06 - 219 units.

At the same time, legal entities were most in demand for:

RENAULT Duster - 399 units;

FIAT Titano - 151 units;

SKODA Octavia - 96 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 88 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 77 units.

Recall

In November 2025, 982 new commercial vehicles were sold in Ukraine, which is 10% less than last year. Sales fell by 18% compared to October, and since the beginning of the year, the fleet has been replenished with 10,835 vehicles, which is 6% less than in the same period last year.

