In Nizhyn two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed in an accident

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region , a 15-year-old motorcycle driver collided with a car at an intersection, killing the motorcycle driver and his 17-year-old passenger, police are investigating the case, the regional police said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

Yesterday at about 9 p.m., police received a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of Synyakivska and Nezalezhnist streets in Nizhyn.

"Police found that a 15-year-old driver of a motorcycle Lifan, moving down Synyakivska Street, failed to give way when entering the main road of Nezalezhnosti Street and collided with a Renault Traffic driven by a 27-year-old resident of Nizhyn. As a result of the accident, the minor motorcycle driver and his 17-year-old passenger died at the scene," the statement reads.

A number of examinations have been ordered to establish all the circumstances of the accident. It is known that the driver of the car was sober.

The police investigator is investigating the circumstances of the accident in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, if they caused the death of several persons).

