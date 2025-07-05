$41.720.00
In Nizhyn, a young man died and a girl was injured due to electric shock at the railway station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11 views

In Nizhyn, a 15-year-old boy died and a 19-year-old girl was hospitalized in intensive care after being electrocuted at the railway station. The victims were removed from the train car roof and handed over to medics.

In Nizhyn, a young man died and a girl was injured due to electric shock at the railway station

A 15-year-old boy died and a 19-year-old girl was injured due to electric shock on the railway in Nizhyn. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

This evening, a report was received that a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl suffered electric shock on the territory of the Nizhyn railway station.

- the report says.

It is noted that rescuers promptly arrived at the scene, removed the victims from the roof of the carriage, and handed them over to medics. Unfortunately, the boy died, and the girl is in intensive care.

We appeal to parents: the railway is not a place for entertainment. Explain to children how dangerous games near the tracks can be, and carefully monitor their leisure time. This can save lives

- added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

A 13-year-old teenager received numerous electrical burns to the torso and limbs of 2nd-3rd degrees after climbing onto a freight car at Odesa-Skhidna station and being electrocuted.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
