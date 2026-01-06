In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars

$42.420.13
11:59 AM • 2926 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 3306 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 18223 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 31424 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 36808 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 62868 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 113859 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 53586 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 52218 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47262 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 21162 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 22435 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 27956 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 23349 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 27579 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 4154 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 44138 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 02:05 PM • 113823 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 68071 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 132189 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 616 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 26088 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 70344 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 63671 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 59193 views
In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Mykolaiv, a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant tried to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars. They were detained after handing over the infant and receiving the main amount of money.

In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars

In Mykolaiv, a newborn baby was attempted to be sold for 10 thousand dollars. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the parents - a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant - were notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement officers notified a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant, who tried to sell their own newborn child, of suspicion.

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, even during pregnancy, the couple was looking for people willing to buy the baby after its birth. They estimated the cost of the "deal" at 10 thousand US dollars.

Under the control of law enforcement, a meeting took place with a potential buyer, who handed over an advance payment. On January 2, 2026, the day after the child's birth, after the actual transfer of the baby and receipt of the main part of the funds, the suspects were detained near the maternity hospital.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - human trafficking. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for them in the form of detention with the alternative of bail.

Child for a Million: In Dnipro, a court arrests a mother who tried to sell her 2-year-old son25.04.24, 20:26 • 21996 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv