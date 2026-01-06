In Mykolaiv, parents wanted to sell a newborn baby for 10 thousand dollars

In Mykolaiv, a newborn baby was attempted to be sold for 10 thousand dollars. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the parents - a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant - were notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement officers notified a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant, who tried to sell their own newborn child, of suspicion. - the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, even during pregnancy, the couple was looking for people willing to buy the baby after its birth. They estimated the cost of the "deal" at 10 thousand US dollars.

Under the control of law enforcement, a meeting took place with a potential buyer, who handed over an advance payment. On January 2, 2026, the day after the child's birth, after the actual transfer of the baby and receipt of the main part of the funds, the suspects were detained near the maternity hospital.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - human trafficking. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for them in the form of detention with the alternative of bail.

