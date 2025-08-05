In Moldova, the head of Gagauzia, Evghenia Guțul, was sentenced to 7 years in prison

The Buiucani sector court in Chisinau has delivered a verdict in the case of Evghenia Guțul, Bashkan (head) of the autonomous region of Gagauzia. She was previously accused of financial fraud within the "Shor" party between 2019 and 2022. According to the prosecution, the defendant systematically brought money from Russia into Moldova.

The Buiucani court sentenced Gagauzia's Bashkan, Evghenia Guțul, to 7 years in a semi-closed prison. She was previously accused of illegal financing of political parties and electoral corruption – a case that has been under consideration in court since April 2024.

UNN reported that Bashkan (head) of Gagauzia, Evghenia Guțul, was detained at Chisinau airport on the evening of Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Guțul was previously accused of systematically bringing undeclared money from Russia into Moldova between 2019 and 2022, while working as a secretary for a pro-Russian political party in Moldova. This money was used to finance the political activities of the "Shor" party. Guțul was also involved in instigating protests in the country.

