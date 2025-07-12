$41.820.00
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
02:30 PM • 2646 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 28668 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150400 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156083 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 152572 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 102997 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83703 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72776 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62968 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 50028 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased to 10 people, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

In Lviv, 10 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike, including two children; three were hospitalized. 51 buildings, 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities, as well as the educational buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, were damaged.

In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased to 10 people, including two children

In Lviv, 10 people, including two children, were injured due to a Russian strike. Also, 51 buildings and 19 cars were damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Telegram page of the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.

10 people were injured due to the enemy attack. Seven people, including two children, received assistance on the spot. Three people were hospitalized. Six families whose homes are no longer suitable for living were temporarily accommodated in hotels.

- Kozytskyi reported.

According to him, 51 buildings (528 apartments), 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities were damaged.

Also, elements of the facade and windows of the educational buildings of Lviv Polytechnic were damaged. An emergency response headquarters is working.

- Kozytskyi noted.

Addition

In Lviv, on Mytropolyt Andrey Street, a two-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Partial destruction of the entrance, gas and water leaks were recorded, with no fatalities or injuries.

In the Lviv region, as a result of the night attack by Russian invaders, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Lviv
