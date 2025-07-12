In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian strike has increased to 10 people, including two children

In Lviv, 10 people, including two children, were injured due to a Russian strike. Also, 51 buildings and 19 cars were damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Telegram page of the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.

10 people were injured due to the enemy attack. Seven people, including two children, received assistance on the spot. Three people were hospitalized. Six families whose homes are no longer suitable for living were temporarily accommodated in hotels. - Kozytskyi reported.

According to him, 51 buildings (528 apartments), 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities were damaged.

Also, elements of the facade and windows of the educational buildings of Lviv Polytechnic were damaged. An emergency response headquarters is working. - Kozytskyi noted.

Addition

In Lviv, on Mytropolyt Andrey Street, a two-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Partial destruction of the entrance, gas and water leaks were recorded, with no fatalities or injuries.

In the Lviv region, as a result of the night attack by Russian invaders, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.