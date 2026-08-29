In Lviv region, BMW fatally struck a cyclist; a law enforcement officer was behind the wheel - police

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A fatal road accident involving a police officer occurred in the Lviv region, the regional Main Directorate of the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

The road accident occurred today, August 29, at around 10:00 a.m. on Chornovola Street in the city of Sambir.

"It was preliminarily established that the driver of a BMW hit a cyclist, a 59-year-old resident of the district, as a result of which he sustained bodily injuries and died at the scene. An employee of one of the police units in the Lviv region was behind the wheel of the vehicle," the police reported.

The pre-trial investigation will be conducted by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"In addition, the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region has ordered an internal investigation into this fact. Following its completion, a decision provided for by law will be made. The Lviv region police are interested in establishing all the circumstances of the incident fully, comprehensively, and impartially," the police stated.

In Kyiv, a Volkswagen with flashing lights ran a red light and was involved in a crash; 8 people were injured