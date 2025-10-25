$41.900.00
Publications
Exclusives
In Lviv, about 50,000 Lviv residents remain without water supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

About 50,000 Lviv residents, which is 10% of the city's population, were left without water supply due to a new accident on the main water pipeline. These are residents of the Zaliznychny and Shevchenkivskyi districts, who have been without water for the third day.

In Lviv, about 50,000 Lviv residents remain without water supply

In Lviv, due to a new accident on the main water pipeline, about 50,000 Lviv residents were left without water supply — this is approximately 10% of the city's population. Residents of Zaliznychny and Shevchenkivskyi districts remain without water. This was reported by the Lviv City Council and "Lvivvodokanal", writes UNN.

Details

The company admitted that it faced the most massive challenge to the city's water supply system in recent decades.

They informed that even the company's veterans do not remember situations where part of Lviv was without water for three days, and repeated accidents did not allow stabilizing the supply.

This morning we completed repair work and restored water supply to the city. We started filling the system, because after the accident, more than 30 km of main lines and large reservoirs were completely emptied. This takes 7-8 hours - gradually, so as not to damage the network

- it is said in the message.

Meanwhile, the Lviv City Council reports that about 50,000 Lviv residents are currently without water - this is 10% of the city. Namely, part of the Zaliznychny and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

"Lvivvodokanal" noted that they made every effort, regulating pressures, to supply water to people at least to the first floors. However, during this process, the pressure at the pumping stations sharply dropped.

As it turned out, due to new damage to the main water pipeline in the area of Domazhyr village, on the other side of the river from the place where the previous accident was eliminated yesterday

- it is said in the post.

Currently, emergency crews are already working on site, and the management of "Lvivvodokanal" and the city have gone to the site of the new damage to coordinate the work. This work continues without interruption.

Lvivvodokanal has not yet faced such a challenge. The staff is working at their limit - people have not slept for two days. We understand the indignation of the residents of Zaliznychny and Shevchenkivskyi districts, who have been without water for the third day. But we sincerely ask - do not direct your anger at the employees who are doing everything possible and impossible today to ensure that the city has water again," Lvivvodokanal reported.

They also added that the work of water carriers has been extended. Water will be supplied until the centralized water supply is restored.

Accident on the main water pipeline: dozens of settlements in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region without water - CNS25.10.25, 09:05 • 2292 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Lviv