Accident on the main water pipeline: dozens of settlements in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region without water - CNS

Another accident on the main water pipeline left dozens of settlements in temporarily occupied Luhansk region without water. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupation "authorities" admit: the supply will not be restored until at least October 25.

There is complete chaos in "Luhanskvoda": after a series of dismissals, the management was taken over by visiting Russians who do not understand the local system. Pumping stations operate manually, reserves are exhausted - the message says.

It is indicated that internal meetings end in scandals - the main lines are 80% worn out, but the occupiers forbid talking about the real scale of accidents.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are transferring pumping stations that supply water to boiler houses to draw it directly from reservoirs. This poses a threat to people's health and destroys equipment, which can lead to accidents.

Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - Resistance