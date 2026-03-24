In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone

In the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a "Shahed" drone. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

After the hit on the building in Sykhiv, local residents hung the Ukrainian flag. This is how we hold on - quietly, stubbornly, in our own way. Strong. Unbreakable. To spite the enemy. - wrote the RMA.

Addition

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage was damaged, a residential building was damaged.

The number of victims of Russian attacks in Lviv has increased to 13.

The Air Force stated that it was one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine by attack drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.