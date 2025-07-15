In Lviv, a man attacked children and cut a girl with scissors, he is under arrest - prosecutor's office

A man in Lviv was notified of suspicion for attacking children, during which a girl was hit with scissors; he is currently under arrest, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, a 31-year-old local resident was notified of suspicion for hooliganism committed with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm," the report says.

According to the investigation, in July of this year, near the railway tracks in Lviv, the suspect attacked minor children.

"Previously, the man causelessly provoked a conflict with the children, during which he first attacked a 12-year-old boy and put office scissors to his neck. A 13-year-old girl, defending her friend, pushed the attacker away. Then he attacked the girl: knocked her to the ground and inflicted several blows with scissors to the neck area," the prosecutor's office said.

At this time, the boy, as indicated, managed to call his parents.

The parents, who ran to the scene, reportedly stopped the man and held him until the arrival of law enforcement officers.

At the request of the prosecutor, he was chosen the strictest preventive measure - detention without the alternative of bail.