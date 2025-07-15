In Lviv, a man attacked children and cut a girl with scissors, he is under arrest - prosecutor's office

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 14242 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 44677 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 55158 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 81056 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 70162 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 52902 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 42624 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 79344 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 71878 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24744 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 31932 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 35693 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against RussiaJuly 15, 02:31 AM • 34579 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged05:59 AM • 11225 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 6240 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 44727 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 63761 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 79359 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 71896 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 92048 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 7406 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 56080 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 60139 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 55972 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 141388 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

In Lviv, a man attacked children and cut a girl with scissors, he is under arrest - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1564 views

In Lviv, a 31-year-old man has been notified of suspicion for attacking children. He attacked a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, striking her in the neck with scissors.

In Lviv, a man attacked children and cut a girl with scissors, he is under arrest - prosecutor's office

A man in Lviv was notified of suspicion for attacking children, during which a girl was hit with scissors; he is currently under arrest, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, a 31-year-old local resident was notified of suspicion for hooliganism committed with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm," the report says.

According to the investigation, in July of this year, near the railway tracks in Lviv, the suspect attacked minor children.

"Previously, the man causelessly provoked a conflict with the children, during which he first attacked a 12-year-old boy and put office scissors to his neck. A 13-year-old girl, defending her friend, pushed the attacker away. Then he attacked the girl: knocked her to the ground and inflicted several blows with scissors to the neck area," the prosecutor's office said.

At this time, the boy, as indicated, managed to call his parents.

The parents, who ran to the scene, reportedly stopped the man and held him until the arrival of law enforcement officers.

At the request of the prosecutor, he was chosen the strictest preventive measure - detention without the alternative of bail.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9