In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA

On the night of September 7, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was working on enemy targets. The consequences of an enemy attack were recorded in one of the capital's districts: cars are burning. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, we are recording the consequences of an enemy attack. Reports indicate cars catching fire in the parking lot. Firefighters are working on the situation. - the official's post reads.

"The enemy attack continues. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!" - Tkachenko warned.

Recall

Since the beginning of September, Russia has used over 1300 UAVs, almost 900 aerial bombs, and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called for strengthening sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine.