In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA

07:15 PM • 4602 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 30173 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 52829 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 49316 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 42975 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 49297 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 60069 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35287 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42832 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46460 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Tags
Authors
Russian agent passed data on military facilities and infrastructure of Kharkiv to the enemy: he faces life imprisonment
September 6, 04:05 PM
Chipocalypse Now: Trump hinted at massive deportations
September 6, 04:26 PM
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work
September 6, 04:50 PM
India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"
September 6, 05:13 PM
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 52822 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 6, 06:10 AM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 60068 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
September 5, 12:22 PM
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
September 5, 07:47 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
September 4, 07:43 AM
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
September 3, 07:15 PM
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the night of September 7, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was active. A fire was recorded in cars in a parking lot in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA

On the night of September 7, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was working on enemy targets. The consequences of an enemy attack were recorded in one of the capital's districts: cars are burning. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.  

In Sviatoshynskyi district, we are recording the consequences of an enemy attack. Reports indicate cars catching fire in the parking lot. Firefighters are working on the situation.

- the official's post reads.

"The enemy attack continues. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!" - Tkachenko warned.

Recall

Since the beginning of September, Russia has used over 1300 UAVs, almost 900 aerial bombs, and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called for strengthening sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv