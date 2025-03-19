In Kyiv a shooting was staged and a foreigner was beaten over a debt: three men received suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
Three Kyiv residents attacked a foreigner, demanding the return of a $120,000 debt. They shot out a tire of his car, staged a chase with gunfire, and beat the man.
Three Kyiv residents are suspected of attacking a foreigner, demanding the return of $120,000 in debt, puncturing the tire of his car, staging a chase with shooting, and beating the man, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Residents of Kyiv who staged a race with shooting on the roads of the capital have been notified of suspicion (Part 3 of Article 355 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
It was established that a foreigner who was doing business in Ukraine invested the money of three of his acquaintances in his own business. The business failed, so the man could not return 120,000 US dollars within the agreed terms.
"The creditors were waiting for the debtor near one of the capital's restaurants. When the man was sitting in the car, they punctured his tire. Despite this, feeling threatened, the debtor left. Three suspects began the pursuit, shooting at the car while driving. Later, the foreigner left the car and fled without a car, but he was caught up and began to be beaten, demanding the return of 40,000 US dollars to each of the creditors," the prosecutor's office said.
Three attackers were detained and notified of suspicion. Pre-trial investigation is being conducted by police investigators.
A serviceman was beaten and robbed in the forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: the attackers were detained03.03.25, 11:42 • 24549 views