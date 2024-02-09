ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In Kyiv, three hundred vehicles are clearing the road, drivers are asked to take into account weather conditions

In Kyiv, three hundred vehicles are clearing the road, drivers are asked to take into account weather conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 104046 views

More than 300 vehicles are clearing roads and sidewalks in Kyiv to improve conditions during ice and sleet.

Anti-icing treatment and clearing of roads and sidewalks continues in Kyiv: 292 units of Kyivavtodor special equipment are involved. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, roads, bridges, descents and ascents are being treated with anti-icing agents, as well as roads and sidewalks are being cleaned.

393 specialists in 52 manual cleaning teams are cleaning public transport stops, stairs, narrow sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings.

Kyivavtodor official caused losses to the budget of more than UAH 600 thousand24.01.24, 18:43 • 24800 views

Green areas are cleaned by 659 employees and 62 units of green building equipment. More than 3,000 employees of management companies treat yards and adjacent territories with anti-fouling materials.

Addendum Addendum

According to the weather forecast, today, February 9, there will be ice cover on the roads (danger level I, yellow) and sleet. The air temperature at night will be 0-2° below zero, and 0-2° above zero during the day.

We ask drivers and pedestrians to take into account the weather conditions and be as careful as possible on the roads.

the statement reads
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

