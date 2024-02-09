In Kyiv, three hundred vehicles are clearing the road, drivers are asked to take into account weather conditions

Anti-icing treatment and clearing of roads and sidewalks continues in Kyiv: 292 units of Kyivavtodor special equipment are involved. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, roads, bridges, descents and ascents are being treated with anti-icing agents, as well as roads and sidewalks are being cleaned.

393 specialists in 52 manual cleaning teams are cleaning public transport stops, stairs, narrow sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings.

Green areas are cleaned by 659 employees and 62 units of green building equipment. More than 3,000 employees of management companies treat yards and adjacent territories with anti-fouling materials.

Addendum Addendum

According to the weather forecast, today, February 9, there will be ice cover on the roads (danger level I, yellow) and sleet. The air temperature at night will be 0-2° below zero, and 0-2° above zero during the day.