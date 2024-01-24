Kyivavtodor official caused losses to the budget of more than UAH 600 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Kyivavtodor's structural unit is suspected of abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of UAH 600 thousand to the state budget. This happened due to the overestimation of the cost of the contractor's project for a traffic interchange in the Obolon district of Kyiv.
Law enforcement officers suspect the head of the Kyivavtodor structural unit of abuse of office, which resulted in the state budget losing UAH 600 thousand.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, a private enterprise and the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation entered into an agreement to develop design and estimate documentation for the reconstruction of a traffic interchange in the Obolon district of the capital.
As a result, the contractor received funds from the budget, but according to the expert examination, the cost of the work was overestimated by more than UAH 600 thousand.
Currently, the Kyivavtodor official has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power or position.
He faces up to six years in prison for his actions.
In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services22.01.24, 23:54 • 23321 view