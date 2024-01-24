ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kyivavtodor official caused losses to the budget of more than UAH 600 thousand

Kyiv

The head of Kyivavtodor's structural unit is suspected of abuse of office, which resulted in the loss of UAH 600 thousand to the state budget. This happened due to the overestimation of the cost of the contractor's project for a traffic interchange in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers suspect the head of the Kyivavtodor structural unit of abuse of office, which resulted in the state budget losing UAH 600 thousand.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, a private enterprise and the Kyivavtodor municipal corporation entered into an agreement to develop design and estimate documentation for the reconstruction of a traffic interchange in the Obolon district of the capital.

As a result, the contractor received funds from the budget, but according to the expert examination, the cost of the work was overestimated by more than UAH 600 thousand.

Currently, the Kyivavtodor official has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power or position.

He faces up to six years in prison for his actions.

In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services22.01.24, 23:54 • 23321 view

