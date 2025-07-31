$41.770.02
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 12 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv, 12 people died, 10 of them in the Sviatoshynskyi district. In total, 132 people were injured, including 14 children.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 12

In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack has increased to 12. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tkachenko, the debris removal is still ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

... rescuers continue to unblock the bodies of the deceased. As of now, there are 10 victims at this location. In total, there are 12 in Kyiv.

- reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Additionally

According to the State Emergency Service, 132 people, including 14 children, were injured as a result of the attack.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation31.07.25, 17:16

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv