In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 12 31 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv, 12 people died, 10 of them in the Sviatoshynskyi district. In total, 132 people were injured, including 14 children.
In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack has increased to 12. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Tkachenko, the debris removal is still ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
... rescuers continue to unblock the bodies of the deceased. As of now, there are 10 victims at this location. In total, there are 12 in Kyiv.
Additionally
According to the State Emergency Service, 132 people, including 14 children, were injured as a result of the attack.
