In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 12 31 July 2025

In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack has increased to 12. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tkachenko, the debris removal is still ongoing at the site of the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

... rescuers continue to unblock the bodies of the deceased. As of now, there are 10 victims at this location. In total, there are 12 in Kyiv. - reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Additionally

According to the State Emergency Service, 132 people, including 14 children, were injured as a result of the attack.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation