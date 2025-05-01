In Kyiv, the explosive part of a downed drone detonated: a woman was injured

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9648 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94261 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76331 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107657 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189400 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221097 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 322936 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135967 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253068 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175665 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.5m/s
37%
750 mm
Popular news

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 61752 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 64302 views

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

04:02 AM • 18814 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 50415 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 25890 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 94261 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 124345 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 166648 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 199005 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 322936 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 52640 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 59363 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 50689 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 100855 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 149090 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

In Kyiv, the explosive part of a downed drone detonated: a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In Kyiv, in the Darnytskyi district, a woman was injured by the explosion of a part of a downed drone. In addition, about 10 explosions were recorded in the forest park area of the city.

In Kyiv, the explosive part of a downed drone detonated: a woman was injured

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured by the detonation of an explosive part of a drone. This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

One victim was hospitalized in the capital after a night attack on Kyiv. The explosive part of the downed drone went off with a delay. An elderly woman, a resident of the Darnytskyi district, was injured

- the message reads.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, there were about 10 explosions in the forest park area. It is also known about an explosion on the roof of a residential building, which partially damaged its roof.

Currently, one victim is known. Information is being clarified

Sappers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Police units ensure the protection of the scene and prevent unauthorized persons from entering.

Presumably, cluster munitions that the Russians scattered from UAVs are exploding, but it is possible to say for sure after a special examination to determine the origin of these explosive elements

- said Tkachenko.

He also urged that if you find suspicious items, do not approach or touch them - it can be dangerous! Call "101" immediately, mark the place of the find and wait for the arrival of specialists.

Let us remind you

On May 1, in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, in the Bortnychi microdistrict, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions, which could have been scattered during the night Russian UAV attack, were recorded.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$60.45
Bitcoin
$95,038.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.96
Золото
$3,243.46
Ethereum
$1,811.72