In Kyiv, the explosive part of a downed drone detonated: a woman was injured

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured by the detonation of an explosive part of a drone. This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

One victim was hospitalized in the capital after a night attack on Kyiv. The explosive part of the downed drone went off with a delay. An elderly woman, a resident of the Darnytskyi district, was injured - the message reads.

According to the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, there were about 10 explosions in the forest park area. It is also known about an explosion on the roof of a residential building, which partially damaged its roof.

Currently, one victim is known. Information is being clarified

Sappers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Police units ensure the protection of the scene and prevent unauthorized persons from entering.

Presumably, cluster munitions that the Russians scattered from UAVs are exploding, but it is possible to say for sure after a special examination to determine the origin of these explosive elements - said Tkachenko.

He also urged that if you find suspicious items, do not approach or touch them - it can be dangerous! Call "101" immediately, mark the place of the find and wait for the arrival of specialists.

Let us remind you

On May 1, in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, in the Bortnychi microdistrict, explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions, which could have been scattered during the night Russian UAV attack, were recorded.