In Kyiv, the court has ordered the demolition of the "Galera" hotel and restaurant complex on the Dnipro Riverbank: Details

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 7490 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 24641 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26628 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 34341 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66699 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40454 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 37667 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 56774 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128448 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201143 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
53%
750 mm
Popular news

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 38158 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 43115 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40482 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 21790 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 24523 views
Publications

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 24664 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66721 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 101996 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201156 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 194669 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 11105 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 22184 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40851 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 20927 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 85231 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

In Kyiv, the court has ordered the demolition of the "Galera" hotel and restaurant complex on the Dnipro Riverbank: Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2922 views

The hotel and restaurant complex "Galera," located in the coastal strip of the Dnipro River, is subject to demolition by court order. The plot of land, with an area of 0.5 hectares and a value of 3.2 million UAH, will be returned to the community.

In Kyiv, the court has ordered the demolition of the "Galera" hotel and restaurant complex on the Dnipro Riverbank: Details

The court ordered the owner of the hotel and restaurant complex "Galera" within the coastal protection zone of the Dnipro River on Naberezhno-Korchuvatska Street, 35 to demolish the building and return the land around it to the ownership of the territorial community. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The complex is located on a plot of land of half a hectare, which is worth 3.2 million hryvnias. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court, which approved the demolition of the complex and the return of the plot to the territorial community.

According to the principled position of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal partially satisfied the prosecutor's claim and ordered the commercial structure to demolish the illegally constructed hotel and restaurant complex and return the land on which it is located to the territorial community

- the statement reads.

Additionally

According to prosecutors, the owner illegally built a hotel and restaurant complex and transferred it to the statutory fund of the company. The basis for registering ownership of the building was a decision of the district court, which was later overturned.

The prosecutor's office added that the illegal construction and subsequent registration of ownership of the complex became a prerequisite for obtaining a lease in 2018 for a land plot of 0.5 hectares, which belongs to the lands of the water fund and is under special protection of the state and for which a legal regime of land use is established, including a ban on construction.

Zhytomyr City Council deputy Rosenblat concealed elite real estate and income in the UAE worth a million dollars - Schemes10.10.24, 19:23 • 19361 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.90
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,391.05
Ethereum
$1,797.72