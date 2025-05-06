In Kyiv, the court has ordered the demolition of the "Galera" hotel and restaurant complex on the Dnipro Riverbank: Details

The court ordered the owner of the hotel and restaurant complex "Galera" within the coastal protection zone of the Dnipro River on Naberezhno-Korchuvatska Street, 35 to demolish the building and return the land around it to the ownership of the territorial community. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The complex is located on a plot of land of half a hectare, which is worth 3.2 million hryvnias. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit in court, which approved the demolition of the complex and the return of the plot to the territorial community.

According to the principled position of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal partially satisfied the prosecutor's claim and ordered the commercial structure to demolish the illegally constructed hotel and restaurant complex and return the land on which it is located to the territorial community - the statement reads.

Additionally

According to prosecutors, the owner illegally built a hotel and restaurant complex and transferred it to the statutory fund of the company. The basis for registering ownership of the building was a decision of the district court, which was later overturned.

The prosecutor's office added that the illegal construction and subsequent registration of ownership of the complex became a prerequisite for obtaining a lease in 2018 for a land plot of 0.5 hectares, which belongs to the lands of the water fund and is under special protection of the state and for which a legal regime of land use is established, including a ban on construction.

Zhytomyr City Council deputy Rosenblat concealed elite real estate and income in the UAE worth a million dollars - Schemes