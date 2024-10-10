ukenru
Zhytomyr City Council deputy Rosenblat concealed elite real estate and income in the UAE worth a million dollars - Schemes

Zhytomyr City Council deputy Rosenblat concealed elite real estate and income in the UAE worth a million dollars - Schemes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19319 views

Yelena Rosenblatt failed to declare an apartment and a hotel room in Dubai. She also concealed income from renting and selling real estate worth $359 thousand.

Olena Rosenblatt, a deputy of the Zhytomyr City Council from the Batkivshchyna party, failed to declare elite real estate in the United Arab Emirates worth $600,000 and income from its rental and sale worth $359,000. This was reported by the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), UNN reports.

Details

Elena Rosenblat is the sister of ex – MP Borislav Rosenblat, a person involved in the "Amber Case". Data obtained by journalists indicate that the woman bought, but did not declare, a hotel room for an apartment, and also hid income from renting and selling real estate.

Journalists found information about the MP's hidden property and the income that this real estate brought in leaked data from Dubai state registers. However, the MP herself told journalists that she knew nothing about this property.

According to a Dubai leak, in 2019, the MP purchased two properties in Dubai: an apartment for $330,000 (UAH 7.9 million at the time of purchase - ed.) and a hotel room for $270,000 (UAH 6.4 million at the time of purchase - ed.).

The journalists found out that room  is located in the elite hotel complex Seven Hotel and Apartments The Palm, and the 70-square-meter apartment is located in District One Residences 14. 

Image

It is noted that both properties have brought Rosenblatt a total of $259 thousand in income since 2019, which she also did not indicate in any of her declarations. 

It is also known that the MP sold her apartment in January 2024 for $459 thousand. She earned $129 thousand on this deal. However, the hotel room is still being rented. It is not known exactly how much money Rosenblatt brings in. There is no information about this in the registry, because the hotel receives the rental money first.

On its website, Seven Hotel and Apartments The Palm promises investors a guaranteed income of more than 10% of the cost of the purchased hotel room. Thus, starting in January 2019, Rosenblatt could have received $27,000 annually, which would have amounted to more than $130,000 over five years, an income that Rosenblatt also did not declare

- The Schemes investigation says. 

On its website, Seven Hotel and Apartments The Palm promises investors a guaranteed income of more than 10% of the cost of a purchased hotel room. Thus, starting in January 2019, Rosenblatt could have received $27,000 annually, which would have amounted to more than $130,000 over five years-income that Rosenblatt also did not declare.

The journalists add that the Zhytomyr City Council deputy does list some of her property in her declarations, including a 70-square-meter apartment that she says she bought in Dubai in 2020 for UAH 11.5 million, but not the income it brings.

This apartment is located in the premium residential complex The Residences at Marina Gate II, which was built in 2019.

Image

In January 2024, according to a Dubai leak, a Russian citizen rented the apartment of a Zhytomyr City Council deputy and will live there until January 2025. For this, he paid 150 thousand dirhams or 40.5 thousand dollars. The journalists were unable to establish his name.

The journalists of “Schemes” approached Olena Rosenblatt and asked her about the Dubai property and why she, a member of the Zhytomyr City Council, was renting her property to a Russian citizen in the midst of Russia's war against Ukraine. Rosenblatt replied that she knew nothing about this tenant

- the investigation says. 

At the request of Skhemy, the NACP admitted that the city council member would not be held liable for failing to comply with the requirement to indicate all her assets in her declarations by 2020, as the statute of limitations for bringing her to justice for this had already expired.

Nevertheless, Rosenblatt may be held liable for the fact that did not disclose all her Dubai assets in subsequent declarations from 2021. The NACP responded that it would conduct a full check of the MP's declarations as soon as it received evidence of her ownership of undeclared property.

AddendumAddendum

Olena Rosenblatt is the sister of former MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party, Boryslav Rosenblatt. The latter is a defendant in the so-called “amber case”.

This is a criminal proceeding in which Boryslav Rozenblat is accused of abuse of influence and receiving bribes worth $280,000 for assisting a foreign company in amber mining in Ukraine. Mr. Rozeblat denies these charges.

Recall

Journalists analyzed data on thousands of real estate properties in Dubai, mainly for 2020 and 2022. It turned out that among the owners of luxury real estate in Dubai are current Ukrainian officials from the Cabinet of Ministers, the defense enterprise, and the Kyiv City Administration.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
dubaiDubai
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr

