In Kyiv, psychotropic drugs were sold under the guise of weight loss drugs: two participants in the scheme were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

In Kyiv, two people were detained who sold psychotropic substances through an online store under the guise of weight loss drugs. About half a million pills worth almost UAH 50 million were seized.

In Kyiv, psychotropic substances were sold through an online store under the guise of weight loss drugs; the scheme was exposed, and two suspects involved in this were detained, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 54-year-old resident of Kyiv and a 47-year-old resident of Odesa region have been notified of suspicion of storing and selling psychotropic substances," the report says.

Their actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It was established that the suspects, through online stores, established the sale of weight loss drugs containing the psychotropic substance sibutramine. They accepted orders online and sent them to customers by mail.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

During the searches, as noted by the prosecutor's office, about half a million pills containing a psychotropic substance were seized, with a black market value of almost UAH 50 million. The channel for their supply to Ukraine was also blocked.

Supplied psychotropic substances across Ukraine and abroad: a drug cartel, which included a minor, was exposed in Odesa19.09.25, 17:49 • 3670 views

Julia Shramko

KyivHealthCrimes and emergencies
