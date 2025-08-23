In Kyiv, on the morning of August 24, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

On Sunday, August 24, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. The temporary changes are related to state-level events held to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. - the statement says.

The restrictions will last from 5:38 AM to 11:00 AM. At the same time, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" – "Khreshchatyk" transfer hub will operate as usual.

In case of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

Kyiv Metro asks passengers to take into account the changes and plan their routes in advance.

Recall

On August 23, traffic in the center of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.