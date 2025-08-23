In Kyiv, on the morning of August 24, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will be closed for entry and exit

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 18655 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 18396 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 19737 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 13274 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 34904 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29917 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 26409 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25067 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24624 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13798 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
52%
744mm
Popular news
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat missionAugust 23, 04:55 AM • 9442 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 17380 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideo07:59 AM • 8722 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed dronePhoto09:13 AM • 5328 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media09:52 AM • 8672 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 18650 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 17438 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 19735 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 23783 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 34904 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 26408 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 16865 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 18828 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 21578 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 29194 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
KAB-500
KAB-250
Mikoyan MiG-29

In Kyiv, on the morning of August 24, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will be closed for entry and exit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On August 24, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will be closed for entry and exit from 5:38 AM to 11:00 AM. This is due to state events for the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

In Kyiv, on the morning of August 24, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will be closed for entry and exit

In Kyiv, on the morning of August 24, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

On Sunday, August 24, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. The temporary changes are related to state-level events held to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

- the statement says.

The restrictions will last from 5:38 AM to 11:00 AM. At the same time, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" – "Khreshchatyk" transfer hub will operate as usual.

In case of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

Kyiv Metro asks passengers to take into account the changes and plan their routes in advance.

Recall

On August 23, traffic in the center of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv