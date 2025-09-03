$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 14028 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 15228 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 16199 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 32535 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20920 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22857 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21951 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23815 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 42578 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 32535 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 42578 views
In Kyiv Oblast, a man shot a dog, the animal died: police launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In the village of Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast, a local resident allegedly shot a dog. The police registered the incident and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man shot a dog, the animal died: police launched an investigation

In the village of Baryshivka, Kyiv region, a local resident allegedly shot a dog. The police registered the incident and began an investigation, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Today, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a post stating that in the village of Baryshivka, a local resident shot a dog, as a result of which the animal died. Police officers registered this event in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents. An investigation has now been launched to establish all circumstances and involved persons 

- law enforcement officers reported.

They also urged local residents who have any information regarding the incident to contact the Baryshivka police department or the special line 102.

In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison11.08.25, 15:28 • 6605 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast