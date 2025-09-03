In Kyiv Oblast, a man shot a dog, the animal died: police launched an investigation

In the village of Baryshivka, Kyiv region, a local resident allegedly shot a dog. The police registered the incident and began an investigation, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Today, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a post stating that in the village of Baryshivka, a local resident shot a dog, as a result of which the animal died. Police officers registered this event in the Unified Register of Applications and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Incidents. An investigation has now been launched to establish all circumstances and involved persons - law enforcement officers reported.

They also urged local residents who have any information regarding the incident to contact the Baryshivka police department or the special line 102.

