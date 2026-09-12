In Kyiv, Kyiv City Express service has been suspended in both directions due to an air threat
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv City Express service has been temporarily suspended in both directions due to an elevated air threat. Service is expected to resume after the threat has ended.
In Kyiv, due to an elevated air threat, train services on the Kyiv City Express have been temporarily suspended in both directions. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.
Details
The decision was made at the direction of Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring group.
Please exercise caution during safety stops. Stay 200 m away from railway infrastructure or in shelters
The circular urban railway service will resume after the air threat has ended.
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