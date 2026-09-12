In Kyiv, Kyiv City Express service has been suspended in both directions due to an air threat

In Kyiv, due to an elevated air threat, train services on the Kyiv City Express have been temporarily suspended in both directions. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The decision was made at the direction of Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring group.

Please exercise caution during safety stops. Stay 200 m away from railway infrastructure or in shelters — the statement said.

The circular urban railway service will resume after the air threat has ended.

Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger train