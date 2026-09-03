In Kyiv, "Kurazh" has been postponed due to the security situation

"Kurazh," which was planned to take place in Kyiv this month, has been postponed "until better security times." This was reported by project founder Olena Hudkova, according to UNN.

We have decided to suspend Kurazh until better times. Of course, we dream of holding a Christmas Kurazh, because we all really need this bright miracle in the cold winter. But we will consider the circumstances and the overall security situation - Hudkova wrote.

The project founder assured that all funds for purchased tickets and participation in events would be refunded in the coming days.

We would like to remind you

The organizers of the "Book Country. Mysterious" book festival announced the postponement of the event, which was to take place at the ENEA in Kyiv.