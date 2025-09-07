In Kyiv's Pechersk district, the top floor of an administrative building is on fire due to a Russian attack.

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack on September 7, a fire broke out on the top floor of an administrative building in one of the city's districts. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the top floor of an administrative building in the Pechersk district. - the post says.

It should be recalled that on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

