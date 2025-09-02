$41.370.05
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 34211 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 25679 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 63801 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 32236 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 57807 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50758 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 85913 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50231 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193182 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
In Kyiv, fragments of a Russian UAV fell near a kindergarten – MBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Fragments of a downed drone were found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. The institution is closed for renovation, so no one was injured.

In Kyiv, fragments of a Russian UAV fell near a kindergarten – MBA

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were found on the territory of a kindergarten. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

Details 

According to Tkachenko, fortunately, the facility is currently closed for renovation, so no one was injured. An operational group is already working at the scene, ensuring safety and surveying the area.

In the Dnipro district, fragments of a downed UAV were found on the territory of a kindergarten. The facility is closed for renovation, no one was injured. An operational group is working at the scene.

– Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

The discovery of UAV fragments underscores the need for vigilance and adherence to safety measures even in peaceful areas of the city. The authorities emphasize that temporarily non-operational facilities remain under control to prevent risks.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, the fall of fragments of a Russian drone onto a green area has been recorded. Emergency services are already working at the scene.

On Tuesday, September 2, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv - air defense is operating in the capital of Ukraine, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv