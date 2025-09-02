In Kyiv, fragments of a Russian UAV fell near a kindergarten – MBA

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, fragments of a downed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were found on the territory of a kindergarten. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to Tkachenko, fortunately, the facility is currently closed for renovation, so no one was injured. An operational group is already working at the scene, ensuring safety and surveying the area.

In the Dnipro district, fragments of a downed UAV were found on the territory of a kindergarten. The facility is closed for renovation, no one was injured. An operational group is working at the scene. – Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

The discovery of UAV fragments underscores the need for vigilance and adherence to safety measures even in peaceful areas of the city. The authorities emphasize that temporarily non-operational facilities remain under control to prevent risks.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, the fall of fragments of a Russian drone onto a green area has been recorded. Emergency services are already working at the scene.

On Tuesday, September 2, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv - air defense is operating in the capital of Ukraine, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank.